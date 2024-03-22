LOOK INSIDE: St. Pete Snell Isle mansion built in 1928 listed for $11.25 million
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A mansion in St. Petersburg's Snell Isle neighborhood is on the market for $11.25 million, according to an online listing.
Measuring 5,378 square feet, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom estate known as "Villa Florentina" was built in 1928. The listing also touts 142 feet of waterfront property on a 0.41-acre double lot.
As for the living space, the mansion features original hardwood floors, two garages, and a heated pool with a waterslide, among other amenities.
The home was most recently renovated in the early 2000s, according to the listing. Property records show it was sold in 1998 for $820,000, then sold again for $705,000 in 1999. The mansion was valued at just over $4.35 million in 2023.
