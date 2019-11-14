Lottery for applicants who want to adopt dogs rescued from Tampa breeder takes place Thursday

article

Soon, those who applied for one of the 250 dogs rescued from a Tampa breeder will find out whether they made the cut to adopt those dogs.

Due to high demand, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is holding a lottery for the adoption. On Sunday, 1,300 people applied to become an owner. On Thursday, their names will be drawn at random by Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Bradley Pinion.

It will be streamed live on the Pet Resource Center’s Facebook page.

The actual adoption day for the winning applicants will take place Sunday, November 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants will be given an estimated time of arrival to select their dog and pay for it at All People’s Life Center.

All dogs will be microchipped, vaccinated, registered, and spayed or neutered.

In September, about 350 dogs were seized from an illegal puppy mill. About 250 of the puppies and dogs will be up for adoption, but at a higher-than-normal price. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County commissioners approved a special pricing structure to discourage the chances of the dogs being adopted and resold for a profit, officials said.

For more information, head over to the Pet Resource Center’s website.