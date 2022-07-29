'Lucky to be alive': Arthur the corgi survives after being shot in the head, Pennsylvania SPCA says

article

Arthur the corgi is one lucky pup, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The agency says the corgi was "shot between the eyes and seemingly left for dead."

After being shot, the dog managed to climb under a fence to a family farm in Lancaster County two weeks ago and the PSPCA was called.

The family assumed the injury was from the fence and the PSPCA's affiliate location, Mainline Animal Rescue, took him in, but they knew something wasn't right.

Veterinarians noticed that the wound on Arthur's head was large and covered in dirt. The PSPCA says Arthur was in too much pain to let anyone touch him until medication and antibiotics were administered.

After being sedated, a Mainline Animal Rescue veterinarian cleaned the injury, took x-rays and identified it as a gunshot wound.

The agency shared graphic images of Arthur's injury on Instagram Friday.

WARNING: Some readers may find the images distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

"Arthur had been shot at an angle that miraculously missed his brain," PSPCA said. "The bullet left a hole in Arthur's head & caused damage to his airway passages and mouth. He was covered in fleas, had ear infections and was anemic. But, he was alive."

Since being in PSPCA care, Arthur has been spending his days in the hospital being treated with antibiotics and medications.

The agency hopes he will make a full recovery, but there are bullet fragments still in his wound that require specialty care.

PSPCA staff described him as "the most gentle and friendliest boy" who everyone loves.

The PSPCA's Humane Law Enforcement team is investigating the incident.

"We cannot imagine why anyone would shoot such a wonderful dog," the PSPCA said. "But, our officers will do everything they can to find out. And while they do, we'll spend our days spoiling Arthur & telling him what a good boy he is."

The agency is also accepting donations to help pay for his recovery expenses.