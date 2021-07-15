"Lunch For Healthcare Heroes" campaign aims to give 2021 meals this year

Patrick Rhodes has a heart of gold. He takes his lunch break to give back, to essential workers.

Giving back is a way of life for Patrick Rhodes. Rhodes said giving back is more than doing kind things, it’s a ministry.

Last year, when the pandemic hit. Rhodes decided he wanted to do something for essential workers. So, he would buy pizzas and deliver them on his lunch break. He gave away 600 pies.

"That's one of the sacrifices you have to make when you have a goal in mind and you have, you know, community first," shared Rhodes.

This year, Rhodes, wanted to do more and provide meals for healthcare workers. So, he started a movement. He calls it "Lunch For Healthcare Heroes" campaign.

His goal was to give away 2021 meals this year.

"I put it on social media and I just, you know, kept believing it will happen," added Rhodes.

It did. A local restaurant reached out and said that they could provide the meals for free.

"Things happen when you kind of speak it and you kind of believe it and you, you work towards it, you know. So, this year, I've been blessed to have so many supporters," Rhodes said.

Patrick delivered to Advent Hospital to help reach his goal.

"It's quite remarkable the time and effort that he puts upon himself to take care of us while we take care of our patients and their loved ones," shared Tom Rowe, of Advent Hospital. "I guess it just help uplift the spirit a little bit that somebody cares enough to even come and deliver lunches, right."

For Patrick it's just the right thing to do.

"We think about our own, you know, our own goals and things, which is great. But you also have to set some time aside for community," Rhodes added.

Patrick is setting an example of a true community volunteer.