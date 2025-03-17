Lutz man wins $640,000 after buying lottery ticket from Publix

The Brief A Lutz big winner took home $640,000 after buying a lottery ticket from Publix. The Florida Lottery announced that Wilfredo Soto won a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game. Soto claimed his prize as a one-time payment of $640,000 and the store that sold him the ticket was given $2,000.



A 63-year-old man from Lutz is a big winner after he bought a lottery ticket at the Publix off Van Dyke Rd.

The Florida Lottery announced that Wilfredo Soto won a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game.

Soto claimed his prize as a one-time payment of $640,000 and the store that sold him the ticket was given $2,000, lottery officials said.

The $50 scratch-off game has two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

The overall odds of winning this game are 1-in-4.50.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Lottery.

