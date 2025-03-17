Lutz man wins $640,000 after buying lottery ticket from Publix
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A 63-year-old man from Lutz is a big winner after he bought a lottery ticket at the Publix off Van Dyke Rd.
The Florida Lottery announced that Wilfredo Soto won a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game.
Soto claimed his prize as a one-time payment of $640,000 and the store that sold him the ticket was given $2,000, lottery officials said.
Big picture view:
The $50 scratch-off game has two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.
The overall odds of winning this game are 1-in-4.50.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Lottery.
