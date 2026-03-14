MacDill Air Force Base announces the loss of three members of the 99th Air Refueling Squadron

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The Brief MacDill AFB has announced the loss of three members of the 99th Air Refueling Squadron. The base is offering its deepest condolences to their families and loved ones. The three were confirmed deceased after the loss of a KC-135 Stratotanker during Operation Epic Fury on March 12.



In a news release put out Saturday evening, MacDill Air Force Base announced it is devastated by the loss of three members of the 99th Air Refueling Squadron. The release went on to say the base offers its deepest condolences to their families and loved ones.

The three members of the 99th Air Refueling Squadron were confirmed deceased after the loss of a KC-135 Stratotanker during Operation Epic Fury on March 12, 2026.

What we know:

The search and rescue efforts to recover members concluded on March 13.

The base said the circumstances of the incident are under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Among the dead are Major John "Alex" Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Alabama; Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington; and Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky. They were assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

Also killed were Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Indiana; Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio; and Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, each of whom were assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing out of Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Alex, Ariana and Ashley," said U.S. Air Force Col. Ed Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing Commander.

"To lose a member of the Air Force family is excruciatingly painful, especially to those who know them as son, daughter, brother, sister, spouse, mom, or dad. To lose them at the same time is unimaginable. Our hearts and minds are with the family, friends and loved ones of our fallen Airmen," Szczepanik added.

The 99th Air Refueling Squadron is a geographically separated unit stationed at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, in Birmingham, Alabama, but functions administratively under the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

For those at MacDill AFB, counseling services are available through MacDill Military Family Life Counselors.