Madeira Beach group spreads message of hope to veterans nationwide

The Brief A Madeira Beach American Legion Auxiliary group is giving veterans small "You Are Loved" stones to support mental health. The program has distributed 7,000 stones across 31 states and even reached troops overseas. Organizers say the tokens have already made a life-saving impact for at least one veteran.



For many veterans, the battle doesn’t end when they come home. With mental health struggles affecting up to a quarter of veterans, and suicide rates significantly higher than the general population, a local group is working to make a difference with a simple, powerful message: you are not alone.

What we know:

Members of the Madeira Beach American Legion Auxiliary Unit launched the "You Are Loved" program in 2019, aiming to support veterans’ mental health through small, tangible reminders of care.

Each veteran receives a small stone that fits in the palm of their hand, along with a short passage read aloud to reinforce the message that they are valued and remembered. The stones are meant to be carried daily—something veterans can hold onto during difficult moments.

Since its start, the group has distributed more than 7,000 stones across 31 states, with some reaching active-duty troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The backstory:

The idea began after auxiliary members attended a military funeral and felt more should be done to recognize service members beyond ceremonies.

As spouses of veterans, the women behind the program understood the barriers many face when it comes to mental health care whether it’s access or reluctance to seek help. They wanted to create something simple, personal, and immediate.

The name "You Are Loved" comes from a phrase one of the founders remembered from childhood, now repurposed to deliver comfort to those who may need it most.

Why you should care:

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, roughly 20% to 25% of veterans live with a diagnosable mental health condition, and suicide risk remains significantly higher than among civilians.

Programs like this aim to fill gaps, especially for veterans who may not seek formal help, by offering connection, compassion, and a reminder that someone cares.

What they're saying:

Organizers say the impact has gone far beyond what they imagined. Janice Hill said, "It gives me another chance to show how much we respect them and their families for supporting them, plus for keeping our country free."

One veteran from New Port Richey wrote a letter thanking the group, saying the stone and message came during a dark time and helped save his life.

Others, like retired Air Force firefighter Jack McCarrie, carry the stone daily as a way to remember fellow service members and stay grounded. "The veterans suicide rate is 22 a day so it makes me think of that," he said.

What's next:

The group hopes to expand the program to reach even more veterans internationally, continuing its mission to spread a simple but powerful message: you are loved.