Cuba earthquake: 6.1 magnitude quake triggers tremors across Florida

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The Brief An earthquake shaking Cuba triggered tremors and shaking reports from residents across the Bay Area and as far north as Jacksonville. The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday 104 km WNW of Mantua, Cuba. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville emphasized that area beaches face no tsunami threat following the morning tremors.



A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Cuba on Monday, sending shockwaves that rattled residents from the Bay Area up through north Florida.

Cuba Earthquake Tremors

What we know:

A major 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Cuba on Monday, according to data released by the United States Geological Survey. Federal researchers traced the origin of the powerful quake to a point 104 kilometers west-northwest of Mantua, Cuba.

The impact of the shockwave traveled hundreds of miles north.

In Florida, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville reported receiving a wave of calls and messages detailing noticeable shaking and tremors from residents.

FOX 13 also experienced an influx of emails and phone calls from people across the Bay Area who reported feeling the ground move.

A graphic shows the shake reports across Florida.

Florida Beach Impacts

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not yet confirmed exactly how many total households felt the physical effects of the distant Cuban earthquake. Officials have also not disclosed any immediate reports of structural damage or injuries along the Florida coast.

While the shaking caught many coastal residents by surprise, emergency management personnel stressed that area beaches are completely safe. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville confirmed that there is absolutely no tsunami threat to any local shorelines resulting from this earthquake.