Maine woman blames GPS after driving down steps at police department, officers say

A 26-year-old woman is accused of driving while intoxicated after she found herself driving down the steps at a police department in Maine. Police said she claimed she was following her GPS.

"But responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level," according to the Portland Police Department’s Facebook page.

The agency shared images of the vehicle, which was seen sitting on the steps. The incident occurred Friday.

FOX 23 reports she drove through the police department’s garage, across a pedestrian area, and then attempted to drive down the stairs.

The woman, who was not publicly identified in the agency’s Facebook post, was issued a summons for Operating Under the Influence.