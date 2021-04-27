Expand / Collapse search

Making Strides hosts virtual Mother's Day brunch

Published 
Updated 17 mins ago
Care Force
FOX 13 News

SARASOTA, Fla. - The American Cancer Society is celebrating breast cancer survivors, caregivers, and all of the incredible women in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer community.

They are hosting a virtual Mother's Day brunch on Friday, May 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 

The free interactive presentation will feature a celebration of Mother's Day stories and a presentation from Charcuterie and Cheese in Sarasota. A cheese expert will teach participants how to style a cheese board like a pro. 

A cheeseboard shop list is supplied prior to the event. Participants can follow along with the instructor to create a cheese board for Mother's Day. 

Attendees will be entered to win a custom cheese board, a pink swag bag and a wine basket. Those interested in participating will need to RSVP by April 30. 

LINK: For information on how to participate, visit: http://evite.me/C5egSTeYJH
 