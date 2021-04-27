Making Strides hosts virtual Mother's Day brunch

The American Cancer Society is celebrating breast cancer survivors, caregivers, and all of the incredible women in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer community.

They are hosting a virtual Mother's Day brunch on Friday, May 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The free interactive presentation will feature a celebration of Mother's Day stories and a presentation from Charcuterie and Cheese in Sarasota. A cheese expert will teach participants how to style a cheese board like a pro.

A cheeseboard shop list is supplied prior to the event. Participants can follow along with the instructor to create a cheese board for Mother's Day.

Attendees will be entered to win a custom cheese board, a pink swag bag and a wine basket. Those interested in participating will need to RSVP by April 30.

LINK: For information on how to participate, visit: http://evite.me/C5egSTeYJH

