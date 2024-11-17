Man accused of filming another man using the bathroom at Pinellas Park Circle K

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man was arrested at a Pinellas Park Circle K after police say he stuck his phone under a bathroom stall and recorded another man using the bathroom.

This all happened on Saturday around noon at the Circle K at the intersection of 118th Ave. N and 49th St. N.

Police say that the victim notified them after he heard Miguel Lorenzo complimenting his genitals in the bathroom stall next to him.

At that point, police say that the victim detained Lorenzo until they arrived.

When police arrived, the victim told them that Lorenzo had deleted the videos from his phone.

Video surveillance from the Circle K shows Lorenzo manipulating his phone while waiting for police to arrive, according to officials.

