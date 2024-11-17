Former St. Petersburg City Council member accused of using hidden cameras to watch woman shower

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Jeffrey Danner, a former St. Petersburg City Council member, was arrested for digital voyeurism on Friday after a woman noticed hidden cameras were pointed at her while she was showering at his home, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The woman was staying with Danner at his St. Petersburg home on Wednesday, Nov. 13, according to the arrest affidavit. She told police that while using the shower, she noticed cameras in the air vent of the bathroom.

One of the cameras was pointing at her in the shower and the other was pointing at the toilet, according to the arrest affidavit.

The police department says the victim took photos of the cameras in the air vent. The woman also told investigators that she confronted Danner by texting him.

Police say Danner responded by saying, "Realized how stupid and perverted it was and didn't connect them."

According to SPPD, a controlled phone call led to Danner admitting to putting the cameras in the bathroom and him saying that it was a "stupid idea." Officials say he also apologized to the victim.

After being read his rights, Danner admitted to installing the hidden cameras and told law enforcement that he regretted the decision to install and hide the cameras.

Danner was a City Council member from 2005 until 2013. Then, he ran for the Open District 8 seat in 2021 following city rules that after two terms, one must wait two more terms before being eligible for reelection.

He lost his bid for reelection in 2021 to Richie Floyd.

