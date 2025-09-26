Man accused of killing pet peacocks, eating them, over dispute with neighbor

The Brief A fight between neighbors turns deadly for the pet peacocks involved. The angry owner chose to kill his birds rather than let his neighbor feed them. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office investigated and charged him with a felony.



Neighborhood disputes often cause issues in communities and one neighborhood in Hudson saw one case go too far.

The backstory:

A woman alerted the Pasco County Sheriff's Office after opening her mailbox and finding a disturbing letter last Saturday.

Her neighbor, Craig Vogt, had pet peacocks that roamed free in his yard, and she would often feed the birds.

Vogt had threatened to kill the birds if she kept on feeding them. The letter confirmed that he had killed two of the birds with graphic details of using his knife to cut their heads off as he bled them out and prepared them for dinner.

The Sheriff's Office sent deputies to investigate and saw the letter.

When confronted, Vogt said that he and his neighbor had a past history of fighting over her feeding his pet peacocks.

According to the criminal complaint, he admitted to cutting the necks of the two peacocks out of spite.

He then described how he prepared the birds in a frying pan and ate them.

Deputies arrested Vogt on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals with excessive pain/death.

The complaint states that Vogt threatened to kill all of his pet peacocks once released to prevent anyone else from taking care of them.

What's next:

Craig Vogt made his first appearance in court in Pasco County and was ordered held on $25,000 bond in his criminal case. He was assigned a public defender.

As of this time, he has not been able to bond out of the Pasco County Jail.