Man accused of stabbing mother to death in Brandon appears in court Wednesday

The man accused of breaking into his mother's home and stabbing her to death in Brandon is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

John Aylor, 37, was arrested early Tuesday morning for fatally stabbing his mother, Julie Aylor, 64, at her home in Brandon over an argument after he broke into steal from her, authorities said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, John had a lengthy criminal history with the department, including being Baker Acted and arrested three dozen times.

Mugshots of John Aylor over time

Sheriff Chad Chronister said on Tuesday Aylor is addicted to drugs and had previously broken into his mother's home to steal things he hoped to trade for drug money. On Monday, he crawled through a dog door armed with a knife, stabbed his mother once in the chest, and took off.

John's 10-year-old daughter, who lived with Julie, and her other teenage granddaughter were home at the time. According to HCSO, they were awakened by Julie's screams and called 911.

Jaylynn Blair with Kristina Blair

"She just wanted me to help her," said Jaylynn Blair, 16, one of Julie's granddaughters, as tears streamed down her face. "I couldn't help her."

John's sister and Julie's daughter also spoke out on Tuesday, saying she'll never forgive him.

"He acted like he had no remorse, he didn't care that he killed my mom," Kristina Blair said on Tuesday. "He took my mom from not only me - my daughter, grandkids, great-grandkids, sisters, brothers. She loved everybody. She took care of everybody."

HCSO released bodycam footage showing John's arrest at a homeless encampment after a witness recognized him from a wanted picture and called authorities.

He will go before a judge at around 1:30 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Courthouse.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: