Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in Brandon: HCSO

Press play above to watch Sheriff Chad Chronister's press conference. It is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m.

The son accused of stabbing his 64-year-old mother to death in Brandon on Monday was arrested early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, they received a call from a concerned citizen regarding John Aylor's possible location. Aylor had been named a suspect in the stabbing death of his mother, Julie.

READ: Man wanted for stabbing mother to death in Brandon home: HCSO

At around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, John was taken into custody without incident in the 900 block of Marjorie Avenue in Brandon, according to HCSO.

Photo courtesy: HCSO

He is facing charges of armed burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery and first-degree murder while engaged in burglary.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

"Today, we have taken a significant step towards justice with the arrest of the individual responsible for the tragic and violent stabbing that took the life of an innocent woman," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victim's family during this challenging time. We remain committed to ensuring that those who commit such heinous acts are held accountable."

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

According to HCSO, John Aylor has an extensive criminal history with their sheriff's office dating back to 2003. Some of those charges include grand theft of a motor vehicle and felony petit theft.

This is an ongoing investigation.