Man accused of trying to kidnap child in Orlando arrested, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who they say tried to kidnap a child in Orlando on Monday morning.

Vinh Nguyen, 37, is facing charges of false imprisonment, luring of a child and battery. The sheriff's office tweeted out video of him being arrested on Tuesday. Deputies say the arrest came following a tip from a concerned citizen who saw the video of the incident.

"OCSO would like to thank the community and you, our media partners, for your help in getting the word out about this case."

The sheriff's office had shared surveillance video of the alleged incident Monday afternoon on Twitter. The video appears to show someone walk up to the child, who is wearing a backpack, and then seemingly puts their arms around the child and walks with them out of view.

The child was able to get away, the tweet said.

The video is dated Monday, April 11, shortly after 7:30 a.m. Deputies said the situation happened near Semoran Boulevard and Dahlia Drive, which is east of downtown Orlando.

Authorities asked the public to keep an eye out for a white Toyota RAV4, which they said may have been driven by the suspect.

No other information about the arrest has been made available. Check back for updates.

