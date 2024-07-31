Man accused of shooting mother and son at Brooksville restaurant

A man was arrested after authorities say he shot a mother and son who were making a delivery to a Mexican restaurant in Brooksville on Tuesday.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Donald Donell Jamison, 21, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted escape from law enforcement, and others, after a shooting that left a mother dead and her son injured.

At around 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to El Sol de Mexico restaurant at 31079 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville for a shooting.

Photo courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

The caller, a representative of the restaurant, told dispatch that a black man was inside the restaurant and had shot people who were also inside the restaurant. Immediately after the shooting, the man took off in a vehicle.

Deputies arrived on scene and got a complete description of the suspect and his vehicle. They obtained a photo of that vehicle, which they then provided to other law enforcement agencies.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol quickly spotted a vehicle matching that description and pulled it over. They observed that the man behind the wheel matched the description that was provided of the suspect.

Jamison was taken into custody and taken to the sheriff's office for questioning. He refused to speak with detectives and while in the room with detectives and a forensic specialist, he attempted to escape from custody, according to HCSO.

He is being held on no bond.

HCSO identified the mother who was shot and killed as Claudia Barbosa, 53, and the son as a 28-year-old man. The 28-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

According to HCSO, detectives will be working on developing a timeline leading up to the shooting over the next several days.