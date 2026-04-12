Man on probation arrested for trafficking fentanyl after fleeing traffic stop: HCSO
RUSKIN, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man after fleeing a traffic stop and finding drug paraphernalia.
What we know:
According to HCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop along U.S. Highway 41 in Ruskin. When deputies attempted the stop, the driver continued for nearly a mile before pulling into a driveway on Robbin Grass Loop.
Deputies say they made contact with the driver, 35-year-old Deontay Voss.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
While searching his vehicle, deputies said they found the following:
- 26 ounces of fentanyl
- Over 58 grams of methamphetamine
- Additional drug paraphernalia
Voss was taken into custody and is facing multiple drug-related charges, in addition to violating probation.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
What they're saying:
"Thanks to the proactive work of our deputies, these dangerous drugs were taken off the streets before they could do harm," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Those who choose to profit from this poison will be held accountable. We remain committed to protecting our community and stopping the flow of illegal drugs."
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
What's next:
Voss was charged with the following:
- Violation of probation (VOP) Burglary of an occupied dwelling
- VOP felony battery
- VOP resisting arrest, non-violent
- Trafficking in fentanyl
- Trafficking in amphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer
The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.