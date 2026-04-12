Man on probation arrested for trafficking fentanyl after fleeing traffic stop: HCSO

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The Brief A man was arrested after deputies searched his vehicle when he attempted to flee a traffic stop. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies found several illegal drugs inside the car. The driver, Deontay Voss, is facing several charges, including violation of probation.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man after fleeing a traffic stop and finding drug paraphernalia.

What we know:

According to HCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop along U.S. Highway 41 in Ruskin. When deputies attempted the stop, the driver continued for nearly a mile before pulling into a driveway on Robbin Grass Loop.

Deputies say they made contact with the driver, 35-year-old Deontay Voss.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

While searching his vehicle, deputies said they found the following:

26 ounces of fentanyl

Over 58 grams of methamphetamine

Additional drug paraphernalia

Voss was taken into custody and is facing multiple drug-related charges, in addition to violating probation.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the proactive work of our deputies, these dangerous drugs were taken off the streets before they could do harm," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Those who choose to profit from this poison will be held accountable. We remain committed to protecting our community and stopping the flow of illegal drugs."

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

What's next:

Voss was charged with the following:

Violation of probation (VOP) Burglary of an occupied dwelling

VOP felony battery

VOP resisting arrest, non-violent

Trafficking in fentanyl

Trafficking in amphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer