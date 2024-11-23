Man arrested for driving through deadly crash scene in Clearwater, police say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Largo man was arrested early Saturday morning for driving under the influence after he drove around emergency vehicles on a closed-off road as they were investigating a deadly motorcycle crash, according to Clearwater police.
Authorities say David Saldivar was driving down Union Street in Clearwater just after 3 a.m.
After officers stopped Saldivar, they noticed signs of impairment and attempted to arrest him.
Officers say that Saldivar then attempted to escape.
He is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail and faces a DUI charge along with an escape charge.
