Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Clearwater street pole overnight, police say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and ran into a street pole overnight, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
Investigators say they believe speed was a factor, but they are still looking into what happened.
The crash happened on Saturday around 3 a.m. on the 1200 block of Union Street in Clearwater.
The man who has not been identified died at the scene.
