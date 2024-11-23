Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Clearwater street pole overnight, police say

A motorcyclist is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and ran into a street pole overnight, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Investigators say they believe speed was a factor, but they are still looking into what happened.

The crash happened on Saturday around 3 a.m. on the 1200 block of Union Street in Clearwater.

The man who has not been identified died at the scene.

