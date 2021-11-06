Man arrested in fatal bicycle crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Philip Henkin, 58, is facing vehicular homicide charges following a crash that killed a bicyclist, according to the Tampa Police Department.
It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 4.
Police say Henkin was speeding in his Tesla northbound in the southbound lane of Lizards Tail Rd. when he missed a curve, hit a bicyclist head-on and crashed into a tree.
The bicyclist died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
