Man arrested in fatal bicycle crash

Philip Henkin, 58, is facing vehicular homicide charges following a crash that killed a bicyclist, according to the Tampa Police Department.

It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 4.

Police say Henkin was speeding in his Tesla northbound in the southbound lane of Lizards Tail Rd. when he missed a curve, hit a bicyclist head-on and crashed into a tree.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

