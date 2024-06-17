Man arrested in murder case nearly two weeks after body was found in a ditch

article

Hillsborough County deputies say they've arrested a suspect in a murder investigation that began after another man's body was found in a ditch nearly two weeks ago.

The sheriff's office says Dayhan Ruenes Vinet, 32, killed Yalexander Jimenez Felipe, 47, leaving his body in the area of East Chelsea Street and Rachel Falls Drive near East Tampa.

Vinet faces charges of first degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, dealing in stolen property and false information on a pawnbroker form.

