Man found dead in a Tampa ditch: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after deputies say a man was found dead in a ditch in Tampa on Friday morning.

HCSO says it received a 911 call shortly after 6:30 a.m. about a deceased man in a ditch near East Chelsea Street and Rachael Falls Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found Yalexander Jimenez Felipe, 47, with upper body trauma, according to HCSO.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ: Accused drunk driver kills 5-year-old girl, injures 2 others in head-on Auburndale crash: Grady Judd

"Our detectives are diligently working to collect all of the information to uncover the circumstances that led to this crime," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are dedicated to bringing justice to the victim and their family and identifying those responsible for this loss of life."

Anyone who may have seen something related to this case is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477, report online at www.crimstopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile app, which is a free download for smartphones.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter