Man arrested for spray-painting Sarasota County patrol car, 7-Eleven property: SCSO

The Brief A man was arrested for spray-painting a Sarasota County patrol car and other places on the property of a 7-Eleven, according to the sheriff's office. Jose Rodriguez, 32, faces one felony and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.



A Sarasota County patrol car and a 7-Eleven were vandalized with a similar graffiti mark, according to the sheriff's office.

32-year-old Jose Rodriguez was taken into custody after security cameras captured him spray-painting the patrol car and other places on the 7-Eleven property.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

Rodriguez faces one felony and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: