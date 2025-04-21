Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for spray-painting Sarasota County patrol car, 7-Eleven property: SCSO

By
Published  April 21, 2025 10:15am EDT
Sarasota County
    • A man was arrested for spray-painting a Sarasota County patrol car and other places on the property of a 7-Eleven, according to the sheriff's office.
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota County patrol car and a 7-Eleven were vandalized with a similar graffiti mark, according to the sheriff's office.

32-year-old Jose Rodriguez was taken into custody after security cameras captured him spray-painting the patrol car and other places on the 7-Eleven property.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Rodriguez faces one felony and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

