Bradenton Publix sells $4.25 million Florida Lottery ticket over weekend

One lucky Publix shopper in Bradenton became a multi-millionaire over the weekend after winning big with the Florida Lottery.

The winning lottery ticket came with an estimated jackpot of $4.25 million. The ticket was sold at the Publix on 13150 State Road 64 East in Bradenton.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 2, 11, 15, 16, 18, 26.

According to Florida Lottery, the pool will go down to $1 million for the next drawing on May 15.