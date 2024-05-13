Bradenton Publix sells $4.25 million Florida Lottery ticket over weekend
WATCH FOX 13 NEWS
BRADENTON, Fla. - One lucky Publix shopper in Bradenton became a multi-millionaire over the weekend after winning big with the Florida Lottery.
The winning lottery ticket came with an estimated jackpot of $4.25 million. The ticket was sold at the Publix on 13150 State Road 64 East in Bradenton.
READ: FHP: I-4 lanes blocked by pro-Palestine protesters near Disney World; 3 arrested
The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 2, 11, 15, 16, 18, 26.
According to Florida Lottery, the pool will go down to $1 million for the next drawing on May 15.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter