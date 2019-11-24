Man charged with murder after girlfriend's body found in his trunk in St. Pete

article

Police have made an arrest following the discovery of a woman's body in the trunk of a vehicle on Thursday in St. Petersburg.

Sophie Solis, 43, was found deceased by a concerned friend who went looking for her. Police said the friend found Solis' body in a Cadillac that had been parked outside her home on Organdy Drive North.

On Saturday evening, police arrested her boyfriend, 57-year-old Warren Brown. Brown is charged with second-degree murder.

Police said they also found photos of the couple and bloody clothes in the trunk.

According to investigators, the couple had a history of domestic violence and officers have been called to the home 18 times in 2019, almost entirely for domestic issues involving Solis and Brown.

Brown is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.