Man dies after being found shot near road, St. Pete police investigating

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 22, 2024 5:07am EST
    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man died after being found shot on the side of a street early Friday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

    Investigators discovered the victim lying along Jefferson Circle North shortly after 1 a.m., police said.

    The man, whose name was not released, was rushed to the hospital, but didn't survive.

    As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made. SPPD has not released details on a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

