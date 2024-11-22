Man dies after being found shot near road, St. Pete police investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man died after being found shot on the side of a street early Friday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Investigators discovered the victim lying along Jefferson Circle North shortly after 1 a.m., police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was rushed to the hospital, but didn't survive.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made. SPPD has not released details on a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

