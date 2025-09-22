Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after being found unresponsive in water: SCSO

Published  September 22, 2025 6:13am EDT
Sarasota County
    • Sarasota County deputies say a man was found unresponsive in the Gulf on Siesta Key on Sunday.
    • First responders tried to save the man's life, but he died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
    • The identity of the man who died has not been released.

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - A man died after being found unresponsive while swimming on Siesta Key on Sunday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

SCSO says bystanders pulled the man from the Gulf shortly after 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

First responders tried to save the man's life, but he died at the scene, according to investigators.

What we don't know:

No further details on the identity of the man who died have been released.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

