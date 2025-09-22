Man dies after being found unresponsive in water: SCSO

The Brief Sarasota County deputies say a man was found unresponsive in the Gulf on Siesta Key on Sunday. First responders tried to save the man's life, but he died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The identity of the man who died has not been released.



A man died after being found unresponsive while swimming on Siesta Key on Sunday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

SCSO says bystanders pulled the man from the Gulf shortly after 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

First responders tried to save the man's life, but he died at the scene, according to investigators.

What we don't know:

No further details on the identity of the man who died have been released.