Man dies after being found unresponsive in water: SCSO
SIESTA KEY, Fla. - A man died after being found unresponsive while swimming on Siesta Key on Sunday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
SCSO says bystanders pulled the man from the Gulf shortly after 2:20 p.m. Sunday.
First responders tried to save the man's life, but he died at the scene, according to investigators.
What we don't know:
No further details on the identity of the man who died have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.