Man dies after crashing SUV into pole, ditch on SR 54 in Pasco County
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A man died early Saturday after troopers say he crashed his SUV along SR 54 in Pasco County.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 66-year-old man lost control of his Toyota RAV4 shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on SR 54 west of Starkey Blvd. in the New Port Richey area.
Troopers say the driver hit a utility pole and ended up in a water-filled ditch.
The driver went to the hospital, where he later died, according to FHP.
What we don't know:
Troopers are not releasing the name of the man killed in the crash.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.