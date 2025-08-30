Man dies after crashing SUV into pole, ditch on SR 54 in Pasco County

The Brief Troopers say a 66-year-old man died after crashing his Toyota RAV4 into a utility pole and ending up in a water-filled ditch. It happened early Saturday on SR 54 west of Starkey Blvd. in the New Port Richey area. The driver went to the hospital, where he later died.



A man died early Saturday after troopers say he crashed his SUV along SR 54 in Pasco County.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 66-year-old man lost control of his Toyota RAV4 shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on SR 54 west of Starkey Blvd. in the New Port Richey area.

Troopers say the driver hit a utility pole and ended up in a water-filled ditch.

The driver went to the hospital, where he later died, according to FHP.

What we don't know:

Troopers are not releasing the name of the man killed in the crash.