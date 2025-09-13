Man dies after drowning in Sarasota, investigation underway: SCSO
SARASOTA, Fla. - A man is dead after drowning near the 9000 block of Blind Pass Rd. in Sarasota on Saturday morning, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies assisted the Sarasota County Fire Department and rendered aid to the victim, but he did not make it.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section is actively looking into this incident.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.