Tarpon Springs home invasion suspect shot and killed by occupants, police say

Published  September 13, 2025 1:16pm EDT
Pinellas County
    • A Tarpon Springs home invasion suspect was shot and killed early on Saturday morning, according to police.
    • Tarpon Springs police say that George Tirikos unlawfully entered the residence and an altercation ensued.
    • Police officers began life-saving measures and Tirikos was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A home invasion suspect was shot and killed by people inside a Tarpon Springs home after police say the man unlawfully entered the residence and an altercation ensued.

The backstory:

Officers responded to the home at 522 Midway Lane at 12:41 a.m. on Saturday morning where they found George Tirikos of Tarpon Springs with several gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police officers began life-saving measures and Tirikos was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say that the occupants of the home retrieved a firearm when Tirikos walked in the home and fired several rounds at him.

What's next:

The Tarpon Springs Detective Division and the Pinellas County State Attorney's Office are investigating this as a possible Stand Your Ground Case.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

