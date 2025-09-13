Tarpon Springs home invasion suspect shot and killed by occupants, police say
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A home invasion suspect was shot and killed by people inside a Tarpon Springs home after police say the man unlawfully entered the residence and an altercation ensued.
The backstory:
Officers responded to the home at 522 Midway Lane at 12:41 a.m. on Saturday morning where they found George Tirikos of Tarpon Springs with several gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Police officers began life-saving measures and Tirikos was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators say that the occupants of the home retrieved a firearm when Tirikos walked in the home and fired several rounds at him.
READ: St. Pete stabbing suspect accused of attacking man after the pair argued over $10
What's next:
The Tarpon Springs Detective Division and the Pinellas County State Attorney's Office are investigating this as a possible Stand Your Ground Case.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tarpon Springs Police Department.