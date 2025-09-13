Tarpon Springs home invasion suspect shot and killed by occupants, police say

The Brief A Tarpon Springs home invasion suspect was shot and killed early on Saturday morning, according to police. Tarpon Springs police say that George Tirikos unlawfully entered the residence and an altercation ensued. Police officers began life-saving measures and Tirikos was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.



A home invasion suspect was shot and killed by people inside a Tarpon Springs home after police say the man unlawfully entered the residence and an altercation ensued.

The backstory:

Officers responded to the home at 522 Midway Lane at 12:41 a.m. on Saturday morning where they found George Tirikos of Tarpon Springs with several gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police officers began life-saving measures and Tirikos was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say that the occupants of the home retrieved a firearm when Tirikos walked in the home and fired several rounds at him.

What's next:

The Tarpon Springs Detective Division and the Pinellas County State Attorney's Office are investigating this as a possible Stand Your Ground Case.

