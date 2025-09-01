Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in Tampa, investigation underway: Police

By
Published  September 1, 2025 8:47pm EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in the 4700 block of East Citrus Circle in Tampa, according to officers. 

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said they responded to the area on Monday after receiving a report of a person with a gunshot wound. 

When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found a man dead, according to officials. 

What we don't know:

However, police said the man's cause of death hasn't been determined yet. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department by calling (813) 231-6130. 

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Tampa Police Department. 

