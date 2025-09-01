Man found dead in Tampa, investigation underway: Police

The Brief A death investigation is underway in the 4700 block of East Citrus Circle in Tampa, according to officers. The Tampa Police Department said they responded to the area on Monday after receiving a report of a person with a gunshot wound. However, police said the man's cause of death hasn't been determined yet.



A death investigation is underway in the 4700 block of East Citrus Circle in Tampa, according to officers.

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said they responded to the area on Monday after receiving a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

READ: Indictments against church leaders arrested in forced labor network called 'remarkable' by experts

When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found a man dead, according to officials.

What we don't know:

However, police said the man's cause of death hasn't been determined yet.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department by calling (813) 231-6130.