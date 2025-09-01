Man found dead in Tampa, investigation underway: Police
TAMPA, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in the 4700 block of East Citrus Circle in Tampa, according to officers.
What we know:
The Tampa Police Department said they responded to the area on Monday after receiving a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found a man dead, according to officials.
What we don't know:
However, police said the man's cause of death hasn't been determined yet.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department by calling (813) 231-6130.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Tampa Police Department.