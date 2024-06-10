Man found shot at scene of massive apartment complex fire in Miami

Firefighters are working to put out a massive apartment complex fire in Miami.

Authorities say they received reports of the four-story fire Monday morning.

When police and firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

That man is in critical condition and officials say the shooting is in an active investigation.

While crews work to put out the flames, two people have been taken to the hospital because of heat exhaustion.

Rescued residents from the building have been taken to a nearby area to receive food and care.

Miami's mayor said the city's goal is to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.