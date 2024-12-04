Man hospitalized after St. Pete shooting in parking lot: SPPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man was shot during an altercation in a parking lot in St. Petersburg Wednesday evening.

The St. Pete Police Department said officers responded to the shooting, which happened in a parking lot near 2901 Tyrone Boulevard North just before 8:15 p.m.

Once there, officers said they found a young man, whose age isn't known, suffering from a gunshot wound. He is being treated at the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

The shooter, who has not been identified by police, is still at the scene with officers, according to officials.

The shooting remains under investigation.

