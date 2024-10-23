Man hospitalized in Tampa shooting: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tampa police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say they were called to the area of 9th St. and Bird St. shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday after shots were reported nearby.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from upper body trauma.

He was taken to an area hospital. His condition has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via TIP411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

