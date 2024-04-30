Expand / Collapse search

Man killed after crash near busy Tampa interchange

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 30, 2024 10:24pm EDT
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A man was killed in a Tampa crash Tuesday evening along Bruce B. Downs Boulevard near I-75, authorities said.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the crash just after 9:15 p.m., and found the man dead from his injuries.

The northbound lanes of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard at I-75 were closed off because of the crash. Tampa police said the lanes will remain closed until they finish investigating.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

