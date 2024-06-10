Man killed his mother before shooting himself in Parrish, deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that happened in Parrish on Sunday night.

Officials say they received several 911 calls about shots fired and two people lying in a driveway around 6:15 p.m.

According to deputies, they arrived in the 11500 block of 84th Street Circle East and found a woman and man who were both dead.

The sheriff's office says the investigation revealed that 29-year-old Stephen Andrew Kidd shot his 51-year-old mother before shooting himself.

According to detectives, Kidd had been struggling with personal issues for some time.

Investigators say there was no evidence that anyone else was involved, and it was an isolated incident. Other family members were accounted for and are safe, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

