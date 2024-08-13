Man plows semi-truck into Tampa gentleman's club after getting kicked out, leaving 1 dead, 2 injured: Police

A semi-truck driver is in custody and critically injured after authorities say he drove his vehicle into a Tampa gentleman's club after getting kicked out, killing one and injuring others.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the Emperors Gentleman Club at 5718 E. Adamo Drive at around 4:19 a.m. Tuesday morning after a truck had collided with the front area of the building.

Police said one person was killed, and two others were injured in the crash. Witnesses told police the driver had just been kicked out of the club and returned to drive the truck into a group of people standing at the entrance.

A man was killed in the incident, and two other men were injured but are expected to survive their injuries.

"This is an unbelievably tragic and completely avoidable incident," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "We will work to get justice for the victims and their families. We are thinking of all those impacted including the innocent bystanders who witnessed this horrific ordeal."

The driver was taken into custody, and charges are forthcoming, police said. He is in critical but stable condition in the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.