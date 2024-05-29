Man on probation for exposing himself arrested for committing similar crime: Police

article

A Clearwater man on probation for exposing himself in 2022 and 2023 is once again arrested, accused of a similar crime.

On Feb. 24, 2024, a woman walking to her car in the parking lot of Ulta, in Oldsmar, saw a man sitting in the driver's seat of a gold Chevy Equinox. The woman said the man was masturbating and made direct eye contact with her. The woman called 911, but by the time police arrived, the man was gone.

Two days later, the same woman saw the same man in the parking lot.

Police did some investigating and identified Jonte Lynn, 24, as the suspect.

It was discovered that he was previously convicted of two counts of exposure of sexual organs in 2022 and 2023 and was placed on probation.

On May 29, Lynn was arrested and charged with one count of exposure of sexual organs and one count of violation of probation.

When detectives interviewed Lynn, they said he was cooperative and acknowledged that he has impulses he can't control.

If you have any information regarding this case or believe you are a victim, please call 727-582-6322.

