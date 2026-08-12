Video: Man saves woman trapped on Florida train tracks with seconds to spare

The Brief A driver escaped an oncoming train in Hobe Sound after a good Samaritan lifted a railroad crossing arm off her vehicle. Dashcam video recorded the rescue Friday after the driver became stuck under the crossing gate. The driver and her rescuer reunited at the railway crossing days after the close call.



A 23-year-old man saved a woman from an oncoming train Friday after sprinting across the tracks to lift a railroad crossing gate trapped on top of her car in Hobe Sound, Florida, according to CBS 12.

Dramatic Hobe Sound train rescue

What we know:

Dashcam video captured 23-year-old Josiah Baur running across the railroad tracks after a crossing arm came down on Debbie Spoelstra’s car. CBS 12 said Baur lifted the barrier with both arms, giving Spoelstra just enough room to reverse her vehicle out of the path of the approaching train.

Local resident Jim Allen recorded the incident from his dashboard camera and shared the footage with Storyful. CBS 12 reported that Baur and Spoelstra reunited at the crossing days after the near-miss.

Eyewitness accounts crossing scene

What they're saying:

Eyewitness Lizzy Dominguez recounted the tense moments in a Facebook post, describing how she watched a red car get stuck directly beneath the gate.

"In seconds, the young man in the car ahead of us threw his door open and sprinted across the tracks to reach her," Dominguez said. "The train was getting closer. We watched, frozen, as he lifted the gate arm with both arms so she could back her car out just in time."

Dominguez noted that the train attempted to slow down, but Baur’s quick actions made the difference.

"The train was braking too, but if he hadn’t gotten to her, those extra seconds wouldn’t have been enough," Dominguez said. She added, "To the woman in the red car — I’m so glad an angel was sent your way."

Rail crossing incident details

What we don't know:

Officials have not released information regarding why the vehicle was stopped under the crossing gate.