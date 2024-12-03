Man shoots his dog in the neck with a crossbow, deputies say

A Crystal River man is accused of animal cruelty after shooting his dog in the back of the neck with a crossbow and leaving the injured dog alone in his car.

Citrus County deputies say 25-year-old Luke Adams ripped the arrow out of his dog but left the tip in the wound.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

That's when a person noticed the injured dog in Adams' truck and contacted law enforcement.

CCSO Animal Control Officers responded and took the dog to a local veterinarian's hospital.

Despite hours of life-saving efforts, the dog could not be saved.

Adams was charged with one count of animal cruelty.

