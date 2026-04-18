Man shot after crashing car and attempting to break into a home: Police

The Brief A man is dead after crashing a car and then trying to break into a home, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The homeowner ordered the suspect to leave the backyard of a home before shooting him. Investigators say the homeowner is not currently being charged.



The St. Petersburg Police Department said a man is dead after crashing a car and trying to break into a home.

What we know:

According to preliminary information, a 46-year-old man crashed a car in the area and entered a backyard of a nearby home at 3050 2nd Avenue North.

The man then tried to break into the home through the back door, investigators said. The homeowner woke up after hearing the man’s attempt to break in.

Three adults and one child were in the home at the time.

When the homeowner asked the man to leave, he continued to try and break in.

Investigators say the homeowner eventually shot the suspect. The 46-year-old was sent to the hospital where he later died.

At this time, investigators say the homeowner has not been charged.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s identity has not been released, and the reason of the crash is still unknown.

What's next:

This is still an ongoing investigation. Information will be released as it becomes available.