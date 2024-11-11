Man shot & killed in neighborhood, Hillsborough County deputies investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for whoever shot and killed a man in a neighborhood on Sunday night.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators found the victim's body shortly before 11 p.m. along Camp Island Avenue in Sun City Center.

HCSO has not released the man's identity or any details on what may have led to the shooting.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made. The sheriff's office says deputies are speaking with potential witnesses.

