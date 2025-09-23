Man shot while riding scooter, Lakeland police searching for suspect

The Brief Lakeland police say someone shot a 27-year-old man who was riding a scooter late Monday. It happened in the 1000 block of Sikes Blvd. The victim is expected to survive.



A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while riding a scooter late Monday, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

What we know:

Police say the 27-year-old victim was riding in the 1000 block of Sikes Blvd. around 11 p.m. Monday when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, hitting him.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, where he's listed as stable and is expected to survive.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made in the case.

What we don't know:

No further details on a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting have been released.