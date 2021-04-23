Expand / Collapse search

Man whose severed head was found in South St. Pete identified

St. Petersburg
Human head found by jogger too decomposed to identify

More tests are going to have to be run before investigators in Pinellas County know the race and sex of the person whose head was found by a jogger on the side of the road.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police say they now know the identity of a man whose severed head was found in South St. Petersburg back in July.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they used DNA to identify Donald Edward Coston, who was just weeks away from his 81st birthday when his partial remains were found.

Donald Coston (St. Pete Police)

The discovery was made by a jogger around 7 a.m. on July 7, 2020, near the intersection of 38th Ave. S and 31st St. S.

Coston's cause of death has not been determined. The rest of his body has not been found, according to police.

Anyone who had contact with Coston in July 2020 or who has information about his death is asked to call 727-893-4823. Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the letters "SPPD" and tip information to TIP-411.