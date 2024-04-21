PHOTOS: Manatee called 'Flapjack' rescued in St. Petersburg, taken to SeaWorld

A thin manatee that was entrapped in a retention pond system in St. Pete was rescued for a second time, according to the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

According to officials, ZooTampa at Lowry Park, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office also helped to rescue the animal from the Clam Bayou last week. FWC says the manatee was successfully rescued and was given an examination before being transported.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

FWC staff scanned for PIT tags, which they say are used by veterinarians to help identify and return lost pets.

READ: One of oldest known manatees, Juliet, dies at ZooTampa

The manatee was identified as "Flapjack." He was first rescued and rehabilitated in 2021 after being spotted in a very thin condition in the Weeki Watchee River.

He was taken to ZooTampa at Lowry Park for rehabilitation and was released about a year later in 2022, according to officials.

Flapjack was taken to SeaWorld for further care and rehabilitation because of his thin condition and health history.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter