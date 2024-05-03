Crash on Howard Frankland Bridge causes major delays heading into Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge heading into Pinellas County was causing major delays for drivers on Friday.
The Florida Highway Patrol was reporting a crash in the area, but has not confirmed if anyone was injured.
Courtesy: FDOT
Traffic cameras in the area were showing major traffic delays during Friday afternoon's rush hour commute. Lanes have since been cleared in the area.
No other information was immediately available from troopers.
