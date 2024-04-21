One of oldest known manatees, Juliet, dies at ZooTampa

According to ZooTampa at Lowry Park, Juliet was one of the oldest known manatees before she died.

The passing of the unusually large animal, who weighed 3,045 pounds, was announced on Sunday. ZooTampa says she was over 65-years-old and left a worldwide legacy for manatee conservation and education.

In December, Juliet was transferred to ZooTampa to receive an urgent medical evaluation at the David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center. The center is one of only four critical centers in the US for the advanced care of critically injured, sick and orphaned manatees.

"For more than four months, Juliet had successfully adapted to her new environment in the Zoo’s rehabilitation pools and was socializing with other manatees," said Dr. Cynthia Stringfield, ZooTampa’s senior vice president of animal health, conservation, and education in a statement. "When she arrived at the zoo there were many aspects of her overall health that were unknown."

Officials with ZooTampa say that Juliet had been undergoing a routine medical assessment over the past week. She exhibited health issues they believe were related to her advanced age.

Overnight, her health suddenly declined and she passed away early Sunday morning. A necropsy will be performed, according to officials.

"Juliet was a beloved animal, who captured the hearts of many worldwide. We would be contacted frequently by animal care professionals, veterinarians and even the general public who credit her for instilling their passion for these gentle sea cows. Our thoughts are with the entire manatee community and the teams who for more than six decades have cared for her," said Stringfield.

