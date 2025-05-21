Manatee County allocates additional $7.5 million to drainage, ditch clearing

The Brief Manatee County is working to clear 204 miles of stormwater canals and creeks of debris before another hurricane could impact the area. Around $9.5 million has been allocated in total for the project, and crews are focusing on areas that were impacted by flooding last year. Neighbors said it’s been like this for years, and Manatee County officials said clearing it out is a priority.



There’s an effort underway in Manatee County to clear 204 miles of stormwater canals and creeks of debris before another hurricane could impact the area.

Around $9.5 million has been allocated in total for the project, and crews are focusing on areas that were impacted by flooding last year.

Standing at the edge of the Braden River, it’s hard to see through the downed trees and overgrown brush that water even flows through the area. Neighbors said it’s been like this for years, and Manatee County officials said clearing it out is a priority.

"This is really the first step and a major step to allowing those smaller blockages to not have as big of an effect," said Jeff Bare, the property manager and contract manager for Manatee County.

County crews and contractors are working to remove the blockages, which Bare said is mostly trees, branches and vegetation. The work continues in hopes of preventing the kind of flooding that was seen during Tropical Storm Debby.

"This will definitely help," said Bare. "They have removed literally tons of debris from the river out here. The ponds in their neighborhood all flow into that river. If the river had the blockages there, it would prevent or slow down the water leaving their ponds. Thus creating more of a hazard of potential of flooding again with substantial rainfall."

For those who had to deal with inches to feet of water inside their Lakewood Ranch homes, the work brings a sense of relief.

"It should help, because I wouldn’t want any of my neighbors, any of us wouldn’t want to go through that again," said Mary Ann Millea, who is a Summerfield Glades resident.

Millea’s home in Summerfield Glades was one that had inches of flood water inside.

"I’m getting nervous, I can’t lie. My husband and I are just hoping and praying it won’t happen again," she said.

Jill Sauchinitz had 17 inches of water inside her Lakewood Ranch home.

"My neighbors and I are grateful the county is finally taking action. It’s great to see the river being cleaned, obstructions are gone, water is flowing as it should," she said.

Sauchinitz hopes continued maintenance of the Braden River and other Manatee County waterways will be ongoing, reducing the risk of another Debby from happening.

"It’s not just about the river. It also safeguards our homes, our roads, our infrastructure. When the river is neglected and not cleaned and maintained it puts all those things at risk," said Sauchinitz.

