Manatee County business owners donating supplies to hurricane victims

In the wake of Hurricane Milton, devastation has been widespread across Manatee County, but a local couple is making a big difference.

James and Alex Mains own SeaMonkey Apparel, a clothing company in Manatee County. Instead of focusing on their own business recovering, they set up a roadside stand to help others.

"We've been able to give out over a thousand meals we've collected and distributed over $5,000 worth of donations," said James Mains. "So we feel really good about what we've done."

They offered up free hot dogs, chips, drinks and snacks to people in the hardest hit areas.

"It's just a little something for these people. Again, as they're working so hard throughout the day just to stop," said Alex Mains. "Take a quick break. Grab a bite to eat. Come, come chat with us for a few minutes, share some tears, share some hugs, and then let's get back to work."

For days after the storm, the couple loaded their van with donated supplies and parked near neighborhoods ravaged by Milton.

"We still have a lot of people who are recovering right now and needing things," shared James Mains. "So as long as there is a need, we're going to continue to do this."

Their stand became a gathering point for storm survivors looking for a moment of comfort, a friendly face, and a snack to keep them going.

"I mean it's awesome," said Theo Coran, resident. "It kind of gives me hope back full together and be nice."

"Community coming together," said Kenny Daniels, resident. "We need to help each other out. We're all in this together."

While business is a little slow the Mains are using this time to serve the community. They plan to continue their traveling stand as long as it's needed, even inviting other businesses to donate and join their efforts.

"We want to help support one another and help within the community," explained Alex Mains. "So this is something we're passionate about personally and within our business, and we want to keep portraying that and encouraging others to do the same."

As the community begins the long road to recovery, the Mains family is a reminder that even in the darkest of times, kindness shines through.

"It's heartwarming. It's a great feeling. We've shared, again, a lot of hugs, a lot of tears with people, but also a lot of good memories and good smiles," said Alex Mains.

The couple is truly a testament to the strength and generosity of our community in the face of adversity.

